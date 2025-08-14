Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spilled their first date details on her guest appearance on the New Heights podcast.

Travis co-hosts the podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, where they discuss a lot of topics involving the singer's next era. In addition to the singer sharing details about her upcoming 12th studio album Life of a Showgirl, the couple who has been dating since 2023, shared how their first date went.

During the podcast, Swift shared that she didn't know much about football before dating the three-time Super Bowl winner and asked an “insane” question about the player's placement on the field.

“On our first date, I legitimately asked him what it was like when the Chiefs played the Eagles in the Super Bowl and he looked across the field,” Taylor shared on the Aug. 13 episode, “and saw his brother standing five feet away from him on the field.”

“He was like, ‘Actually, I'm on the offense and my brother is on the offense. I'm only on the field the same time as the defense,'” she said, adding that Travis gave her a sweet and nonjudgmental answer. “I thought everyone was on there at the same time.”

The couple has been dating for nearly two years now and Swift says the romance reminded her of what she has been thinking about since she was in high school. (She fittingly has a song titled “So High School,” which is about the NFL star).

“This kinda felt like an '80s John Hughes movie and he was standing outside my window with a boom box, just being like, ‘I wanna date you!'” she gushed. “I was like, If this guy isn't crazy, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.'”

In the beginning of the episode, Swift hilariously shared how much she is thankful about the podcast to have given her Travis.

“This podcast has done a lot for me. I owe a lot to this podcast,” she joked, “ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago.”

Travis also shared his gratitude for the singer calling himself the “luckiest guy in the world.”