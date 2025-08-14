Taylor Swift unveiled the cover for her new album Life of a Showgirl during her interview with boyfriend Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast.

On Monday (Aug. 11), it was announced that Swift, who has been dating Travis since 2023, will be the next guest on their podcast. After the podcast's social media pages confirmed that Swift would be the next guest, a clip revealed that Swift would be announcing her new album Life of a Showgirl on the podcast.

On the Wednesday (Aug. 13) episode, Swift shared the cover, which features the singer underwater in a diamond-crusted swimsuit. She also announced the four limited-release deluxe CD versions of the album which will be released in four different colors. The four covers will be in the colors orange, red, blue, and silver and have the corresponding subtitles — “Sweat and Vanilla Perfume,” “It's Frightening,” “It's Rapturous Edition,” and “It's Beautiful.”

In addition to sharing the cover art, the 14-time Grammy winner also shared the tracklist which the title track will feature Sabrina Carpenter. The Short ‘N Sweet star opened on Swift's Eras Tour.

The Life of a Showgirl Tracklist

1. The Fate of Ophelia

2. Elizabeth Taylor

3. Opalite

4. Father Figure

5. Eldest Daughter

6. Ruin The Friendship

7. Actually Romantic

8. Wi$h Li$t

9. Wood

10. CANCELLED!

11. Honey

12. The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

When will Taylor Swift release Life of a Showgirl?

During Swift's conversation with Travis and Jason, she revealed that the album “was something that I was working on while I was in Europe on ‘The Eras Tour.'” Swift was in Europe for her record-breaking tour from May 9, 2024, and concluded on August 20, 2024. She performed in France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, and Poland during her tour.

“How on Earth did she do this while she was on the tour? It's still blowing my mind,” Travis asked, amazed by the singer's work ethic.

“I would be playing shows — I'd do like three shows in a row. I'd have three days off. I'd fly to Sweden, go back to the tour,” she recalled. “Actually, like, working on this I was physically exhausted at this point in the tour, but I was so mentally stimulated and so excited to be creating and this is…

“Literally living the life of a showgirl!” Travis said.

Swift replied, “That's why I called it that. Nailed it!”

The interview also gave fans what they wanted to know the most; when should they expect it?

Life of a Showgirl will be released on Oct. 3.