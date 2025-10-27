The Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders will be facing one another during Monday Night Football. Since the game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium, fans are curious if Taylor Swift will be there in support of her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

Swift recently got nominated for the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and if the Chiefs can pull off a win tonight they can celebrate their accomplishments. However, if we do get to get a peak into Kelce's suite to see if Swift is in attendance, it will probably only be for a few moments as she has been keeping a low profile while attending games this season. She spoke about trying to keep away from media attention in a recent interview with BBC Radio 2.

“I think the entering and exiting building without being seen,” she responded. “Just put me in a garbage can, roll me, I don’t care. Honestly, I can fit in like, a purse. Sometimes I just can’t deal with it [the paparazzi and attention] and in those times, I won’t deal with it. I’m just digging tunnels under every building I go into, airlifting in through the skylight.”

So far, Swift has attended all of the home games this season. She made her first appearance at the October 12 game against the Detroit Lions, the September 28 game against the Baltimore Ravens, and the September 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The latest game she attended was when the Chiefs played against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 19.

Another reason why Swift might make an appearance as the next home game for the Chiefs won't be until next month.

Kansas City Chiefs 2025 Home Games

Week 12: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 23

Week 14: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, December 7

Week 17: vs. Denver Broncos on Thursday, December 25

The Chiefs and Commanders game kicks off at 8:15 pm ET.