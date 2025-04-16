Soon enough, fans will be able to chow down on Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' steakhouse. 1587 Prime is soon to be open for business.

According to PEOPLE, 1587 Prime — which is a combination of the Kansas City Chiefs players' jersey numbers — is set to open in the Summer of 2025. The Kansas City-based steakhouse is opening in partnership with Noble 33.

“[It’s] just another thing that we want to bring to Kansas City, to be able to show our appreciation for the city, knowing how much they love their food and how much they love their football,” Kelce said.

In a press release, Noble 33 co-founders Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha reacted to the news of their partnership and the opening of the restaurant.

“We are thrilled to partner with Patrick and Travis to help bring our collective vision to life with 1587 Prime. This partnership represents a convergence of culinary artistry, athletic prowess, community enrichment, and unmatched hospitality,” said Tanha. “We are honored to collaborate with two icons of the game to create an unforgettable dining experience for Kansas City and beyond,” added Berman.

Mahomes responded to the partnership after visiting several of the brand's restaurants.

“Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities, so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City,” Mahomes said in a company release.

Noble 33 has locations all around the world including Los Angeles, Scottsdale, Las Vegas, New York, Toronto, London. The hospitality group is set to open locations in Miami, Houston and Kansas City soon.

Mahomes and Kelce haven't spoken too much about the opening of their restaurant but the Chiefs quarterback mentioned earlier this month what kind of atmosphere they plan to have at the venue.

“We actually thought about that and we don’t want to make it too upscale, too high price that not everybody can go, so we’re gonna make it a place where hopefully Kansas City can call it home and that everybody can be there and really enjoy it,” Mahomes said per Kansascity.com.

1587 Prime will take up 10,000 square feet and have two floors with several private dining rooms. An exact date for the opening has not yet been revealed.