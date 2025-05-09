Long before wreaking havoc on NFL fields, Travis Kelce was a little troublemaker in his parents' home. While known by most as the legendary tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs, the 35-year-old will always be known by his mother, Donna Kelce, for his childhood antics.

According to his mother, Travis Kelce was an attention-seeking toddler who came up with whopping lies to get people to focus on him, she said on the “New Heights” podcast. Donna Kelce told a story of a time when three-year-old Travis told a massive tale that nearly had his parents in a world of trouble.

“You used to run around the house with this towel over you and this chip clip [holding it together],” Donna Kelce said. “The chip clip cut your neck. So we went to pre-school, and you told everybody that it was your father who cut you with a knife. I said, ‘Well, wait a minute, he's not home, he's at work in Mexico right now.' So they looked at me, like it's me you're protecting me [because] it was me who cut you with a knife. So I had a lot of explaining to do.”

Decades before joining the Chiefs, Travis Kelce appeared to have a fascination with superheroes. Many kids already see him on par with Superman, but a young Travis seemed to have a different superpower of attracting attention.

Donna Kelce added that Travis' older brother, Jason, who co-hosts the “New Heights” podcast with the four-time All-Pro, also loved attention. However, she did not have a similar story of the former Philadelphia Eagles center to match the wild imagination of his younger brother.

Travis Kelce returning to Chiefs for another season

His superhero days are far in the past, but Travis Kelce will be the Chiefs' hero for at least one more year. Despite constant retirement rumors, the decorated tight end confirmed he will return to Kansas City in 2025.

While not the same player he once was, Kelce still desires to add another Super Bowl to his collection. With Rashee Rice returning from a knee injury and Kansas City adding dynamic wideout Jalen Royals in the 2025 NFL Draft, the aging Kelce believes he will have more room to work in his 12th season.

The Chiefs are coming off their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance, but are still in a peculiar position. Kansas City's blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles forces the team to return to the drawing board for the first time in three years.