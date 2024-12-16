The Kansas City Chiefs defense had a themselves a game against the Cleveland Browns with four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. One of those interceptions came from Trent McDuffie, which made it the first in his career. After the game, McDuffie revealed how he was able to snag the ball, which may leave some people surprised.

“Coming into this week, I think everybody knew we had a good shot at getting some turnovers,” McDuffie said. “And, man, right place, right time.

“During the play, I was in man-to-man. And the funny thing is, for whatever reason, I somehow glanced up at the Jumbotron because it was a scramble drill, and I just saw him launch it. And I was like, ‘That's to my side, so let me just turn around and. . .'”

You can see #Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie glance up at the videoboard before he turns his head here.

The Chiefs only the Browns to score seven points, and was a big reason why they stayed ahead in the game. Every week the Chiefs show that they're one of the better defenses in the league, and what they did to the Browns should show that.

Chiefs make it hard for Jameis Winston, Browns

Jameis Winston did not have the best game for the Browns, and the Chiefs were the reason. Winston threw three interceptions, and in the fourth quarter, head coach Kevin Stefanski benched him for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but he ended up throwing an interception as well.

After the game, Trent McDuffie talked about his interception on Winston and how it came at a big moment.

“Special,” McDuffie said. “You know what I mean, a lot of emotions. One, just like we did it, you know what I mean, finally did it after two and a half years. But also during the time when I did it. They're driving down the field. They're trying to get back into the game, really, and they're putting together a pretty good drive. So being able to get that pick and kind of stop that momentum, for me, was huge.”

The Chiefs' defense has been able to keep the team afloat this season, while the offense hasn't been as dynamic as usual. They may have to continue their strong play, especially with Patrick Mahomes having a sprained ankle.

The defense has shown that they can control a game, and with a few weeks remaining in the season, it would be big for them to carry this momentum into the playoffs and try to get to the Super Bowl once again.