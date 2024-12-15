The Cleveland Browns made the business decision and benched Jameis Winston for Dorian Thompson-Robinson during their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Down 21-7, Thompson-Robinson came in as Winston finished the game with 146 passing yards and three interceptions.

The Browns have had many chances throughout the game to try and make it interesting, but Winston has not been able to make any big plays to get the Chiefs in striking distance.

The quarterback decision has not been the best for the Browns this season. Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury, which led Winston to take over for him. Both Watson and Winston struggled this season, and it'll be interesting to see what direction the team goes in next season at the position.

After the game, Stefanski noted that he wouldn't get into the quarterback decision right now.

Jamies Winston struggling vs. Chiefs

Jameis Winston has always had struggles with limiting his turnovers throughout his career, and it has continued this season with the Browns. Winston threw three interceptions against the Chiefs, and head coach Kevin Stefanski was ready to see someone else at the position.

During the season, Troy Aikman shared his assessment of the quarterback position for the Browns and thinks that their season may have been different if Winston started instead of Deshaun Watson.

“Kevin Stefanski is an outstanding football coach, and he’s proven that, two-time Coach of the Year,” Aikman said. “What he did to that group last year to get them in the postseason, they started four quarterbacks, and they were decimated with injuries. And I get it, you know, this year hasn’t been what people thought coming in, but the albatross is Deshaun Watson.”

Watson still has a lot of money on his contract, so there's a good chance that they don't do anything at the quarterback position and hope that he can turn around his play. If the Browns do decide to make a decision on Watson, they will have to eat up most of the money on his contract.