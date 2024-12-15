The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched the playoffs in their quest for a third straight Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes is necessary to win another title, but he left Sunday's game with an ankle injury and is “considered week-to-week,” per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Carson Wentz came in for just the second time this season.

Mahomes was twisted up on a fourth-down sack in the fourth quarter. Wentz came in and got one first down before a defensive stop sent the ball back to the Browns. Mahomes was not the only starter to leave this game, as Jameis Winston was benched for Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

This was the last play for Mahomes in the game, as the Chiefs' defense secured the victory late. Jaden Hicks picked off Thompson-Robinson, which effectively ended the game. Wentz came out for two kneeldowns and the Chiefs secured their 13th win.

Mahomes was spotted by Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell limping off the field after the win.

The Athletic's Nate Taylor caught Mahomes on a golf cart heading for more imaging.

Mahomes and Andy Reid addressed the injury after the game. Reid noted the injury isn't a broken ankle, and they both claimed Mahomes could've stayed in the game if needed, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. There was simply no reason to push it with the game well in hand. More tests will be done in the coming days.

The Chiefs finally secured a two-possession victory, their first since Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers and just their third of the season. It was still an ugly affair, though, with Mahomes completing just 50% of his passes for 159 yards.

The Chiefs must hope for a healthy Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs won the AFC Championship Game over the Buffalo Bills in 2020 while Mahomes was battling through an ankle injury. Backup Chad Henne came in for the second half of their Divisional Round win over the Browns and went 6-8 to secure the win. Outside of that, Mahomes has played in every important game of this run.

It doesn't seem as if Mahomes will miss much time, if any, after this injury, and the Chiefs are closer to clinching the 1-seed in the AFC. Their only loss is to the Buffalo Bills, who enter Sunday's action with three losses. A Lions win would put the Chiefs on the brink of clinching the all-important bye. Kansas City's next game is on Saturday against the Texans before a quick turnaround for a Wednesday game against the Steelers.