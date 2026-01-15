Xavier Worthy has heard the noise, and he’s ready to silence it. On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver took to social media to send a message to his critics following successful shoulder surgery. After a 2025 campaign that fell short of expectations, both for him and the team, Worthy made it clear he’s using the negativity as fuel.

“Keep doubting me y’all are making a monster !” Worthy posted on X.

The surgery, which addressed a torn labrum, closes the book on a grueling sophomore season. Worthy originally suffered the injury in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers but opted to play through the pain rather than undergo immediate season-ending surgery. While the toughness was admirable, the injury clearly hindered his production.

Worthy finished the 2025 season with 42 receptions for 532 yards and just one touchdown over 14 games. Those numbers were a regression from his rookie year and drew sharp criticism from fans and analysts alike as the Chiefs stumbled to a 6-11 record and missed the playoffs.

The speedster faced heat for his inconsistency and lack of separation, but the revelation of the severity of his injury adds crucial context to his struggles. Playing through a torn labrum is no small feat, especially for a receiver reliant on range of motion and physicality at the catch point.

With the procedure now behind him, the focus shifts to 2026. A fully healthy Worthy is critical for a Chiefs offense looking to rebuild its identity. If his post-surgery declaration is any indication, he plans to return with a chip on his shoulder, literally and figuratively.