The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for a showdown this Monday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, intending to go over .500 for the first time in the 2025 NFL regular season.

The 2-2 Kansas City side, however, has a bit of an issue to deal with concerning wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who reportedly “woke up swollen” on Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Worthy's name has popped up on the injury report with a questionable label due to shoulder and ankle issues for the Jaguars game, but Rapoport appeared to be confident that the former Texas Longhorns star wideout will be available to see action for a Week 5 edition of Monday Night Football.

Worthy missed Week 2 and Week 3 games against the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, respectively, because of a shoulder injury. He returned to on-field duties for Kansas City in Week 4's 37-20 victory at home over Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Against the Ravens, Worthy provided the spark the Chiefs had been looking for, as he came away with a total of 83 receiving yards on five catches and eight targets. He also did some work on the ground, even pacing the Chiefs with 38 rushing yards on two carries, proving that he was back to his top form after suffering the shoulder injury in Week 1's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.

With Worthy around, Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to pass for four touchdowns with zero interceptions versus the Ravens.

Taken in the first round (28th overall ) of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chiefs, the 22-year-old Worthy is a proven field-stretcher. Should he ultimately get the green light to play against the Jaguars, he can be expected to open things up downfield for Mahomes' other downfield weapons, such as the likes of tight end Travis Kelce, Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Jacksonville's defense is allowing 233.5 passing yards allowed per game, just 23rd in the league through four weeks. The Jags, however, are fourth overall with only 18.0 points surrendered per outing. Conversely, the Chiefs are averaging 221.8 passing yards per contest.