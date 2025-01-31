Oh, the tears are falling and the Super Bowl hasn’t started yet. Also, the Bills join in the howls of unfair things regarding the Kansas City Chiefs. But despite the noise, Patrick Mahomes revealed what makes this Super Bowl run extra special.

The Chiefs will try to make NFL history by winning their third straight Super Bowl on Feb. 9. Standing in their way are the Philadelphia Eagles.

But Mahomes said it has been a team effort for the Chiefs to get to this point, according to espn.com.

“This team's been special because it's been everybody,” Mahomes said. “If you look at our entire season, it's like someone makes a big play at the biggest moment to go out there and win a football game, if that's offense, defense or special teams.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sings teammates’ praises

It’s easy to understand why Mahomes is high on his teammates. The Chiefs have been unbeatable in close games. They’ve won 12 times this season in one-score contests, which means contributions are coming from different directions.

“The fact that it's been everybody, it's not just offense,” Mahomes said. “It's not just defense, it's everybody on the entire team. It is something I'll remember this season by. And hopefully we can do it the right way and get this final win.”

And they are making a new history for an organization that has traditionally been solid. It goes back the first Super Bowl title in 1979.

“What's cool about this organization is that we always go back and look at the history of it,” Mahomes said. “If you look at (former coach) Hank Stram and (former quarterback) Len Dawson and all the Hall of Famers. I think it's like six or seven Hall of Famers on that football team.

“I’ve talked to other guys and other quarterbacks whenever they come into our room like Carson (Wentz) or Chris (Oladokun) or whoever that is about the history of the Chiefs. That was a huge moment for this organization.”