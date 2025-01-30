Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed a quirky comment from his quarterback. Also, Sirianni knows he has another weapon in the backfield. But while most people talk about what the Super Bowl will be like, DeSean Jackson may have lost his better senses when he went off on a wild Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Swift conspiracy rant.

It makes one wonder if Jackson understands he’s playing into the problem by bringing up Taylor Swift, Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs, and the officials. Two of those things don’t belong in that sentence. See if you can guess which two.

The Chiefs conspiracy theory got old a long time ago. Trying to revive seems about as productive as punching the wind. But hey, Jackson, you do you.

Does DeSean Jackson think Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes deserves to win?

Jackson, a former standout NFL receiver, perhaps thinks if he talks about it enough, the Eagles will get a few calls to go their way in the Super Bowl. But even if that happened, wouldn’t that just be trading a perceived unfair advantage for one team (Chiefs) to the other (Eagles)?

Jackson’s Super Bowl rant occurred on The 25/10 Show.

“If Patrick Mahomes wins this game and they go 3 times in a row, that’s never, ever happened,” Jackson said “And Taylor Swift. You know the NFL, the shield. I’m going back to the shield. Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Swift, Roger Goodell.You’re not catching my drift here? Talk to me. Andy Reid?”

Hopefully somebody can translate that quote from gobbledegook. It almost seems like Jackson is just dropping Swift’s name in there with no point of reference.

It’s really sad to see a team on the precipice of Super Bowl history, and have people like Jackson try to tear it down with sour grapes. Even before the game happens. It’s like Jackson seems to be saying, if the Chiefs win they cheated. Or the NFL cheated for them.

So even if the Eagles had five blatantly wrong calls go their way in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs would still somehow come out with some kind of contrived advantage.

Why not let game be played before the whining begins?

Fortunately, LeSean McCoy stepped in with a voice of reason.

“You’ve been on some fan stuff all day today,” McCoy said. “This is crazy.”

Thank you, LeSean.

Jackson didn’t give up.

“What I’m telling you is I think the NFL wants this to be a Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl,” Jackson said. “I want the Eagles to win. And I think they win. But I’m just saying it goes back to the referees and to the NFL. Because I feel like they’re going to make it hard for the Eagles to win. So when you see the game and you start seeing certain things you’re going to be like, damn Jack was onto something.”

Or … you can watch the Super Bowl without any presuppositions and enjoy whether or not history will be made!