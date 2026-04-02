The Kansas City Chiefs made a flurry of moves to their cornerback room early in the offseason, and it was obvious that the group was going to look different next season. They've recently made an addition, signing Kaiir Elam to a contract, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“The Chiefs have agreed to terms with former Bills and Cowboys CB Kaiir Elam, his agent Jon Perzley of [Sportstars] tells [Ian Rapoport] and me. Former first-round pick heads to Kansas City, which lost both of its starting corners this offseason,” Garafolo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Elam spent time with the Tennessee Titans and Cowboys last season after the Bills traded him at the beginning of the league year. He appeared in 10 games with seven starts for the Cowboys last season before he was waived. He then signed with the Titans, where he appeared in four games.

Through his career, Elam has appeared in 43 games with 19 starts, and has eight passes defensed with two interceptions.

It's uncertain what role Elam will play with the Chiefs, but as of now, he could end up starting, looking at how the current cornerback room is. There is still a lot of time left in the offseason, and the draft will be key for the Chiefs if they want to keep adding depth to the secondary.

The Chiefs traded Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a first, fifth and sixth-round pick, and a 2027 third-round pick. They also lost Jaylen Watson to the Rams, who was their other starting cornerback.