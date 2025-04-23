The Kansas City Chiefs have been hard at work this offseason attempting to build their roster back up after their crushing Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The work will continue in the 2025 NFL draft, where the Chiefs will be hoping to nail their picks in order to add some young talent on cheap contracts. In fact, they are still meeting with prospects just days before the draft gets underway.

Kansas City has several needs that they will be looking to address in the draft, with running back being one of them. Rumors have suggested they could target this position with their first-round pick, and that theory was given legs on Wednesday morning when it was reported that the team held a virtual call with Ohio State football star running back TreVeyon Henderson, who is expected to be a late first-round selection.

“The Chiefs conducted a virtual call with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson on Tuesday. Head coach Andy Reid was part of the call. Henderson is considered a riser, and the Chiefs, who could be looking for more explosion in the backfield, are doing late homework on the position,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Could Chiefs use first-round pick on TreVeyon Henderson in 2025 NFL draft?

The Chiefs pieced things together at running back with Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco last season, but they could benefit from having a more consistent producer lining up behind Patrick Mahomes under center for the majority of the game. Henderson racked up 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 144 carries in 2024, while also catching 27 passes for 284 yards and another score in the air.

Using a first-round pick on a running back is always a bit of a risk, but the Chiefs need help here, and Henderson could end up being a star in the making. With reports suggesting Kansas City could also be interested in trading up the board a couple of picks in the first round, they are clearly a team worth watching late on the first day of the draft, as they could make a splash for Henderson or another talented running back.