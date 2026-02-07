With the Kansas City Chiefs entering an important 2026 offseason, one aspect of the team that has yet to be officially played out is the decision from tight end Travis Kelce if he will retire or not. As the Chiefs' star thinks about his retirement decision, the latest reporting could suggest that there is a real possibility he could play next season.

In the latest column from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, she would report about Kelce taking part in events around San Francisco ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl. There's no denying that retirement has been a choice for Kelce, but it appears that his returning for the 2026 season is very much so a likely choice, with that possibility “looking more real than ever.”

“Kelce was seen bouncing around San Francisco parties and events, even as the soon-to-be-married man’s next move remains uncertain,” Russini wrote. “While retirement has been discussed, many close to him believe he could return for at least one more season. A final decision has yet to be made, but a 14th season is looking more real than ever.”

Chiefs' Travis Kelce excited to see one person back with the Chiefs

However, there was one piece of news that could signal a delay in his retirement with Eric Bieniemy returning to the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator. The reason is that Kelce was on the podcast “New Heights” with his brother Jason Kelce, and when reacting to the news of Bieniemy, the Kansas City tight end said he “can't wait to see him back in the building.”

“I can't wait to see him back in the building, man,” Kelce said. “He's one of my favorite coaches of all time; one of my favorite people of all time. I've had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player, as a person, and I just love the guy, and it's gonna be awesome to see him back in the building and see him back wearing the Chiefs logo, baby.”

While it wasn't an official decision, it does seem like Kelce was excited to be back in the building to see Bieniemy.