It's rare for the Kansas City Chiefs to be in do-or-die mode in Week 3 of the season, yet here we are. After starting the season 0-2, the alarm bells are ringing for the former Super Bowl champions. Losing their next game could be disastrous for their title hopes, especially with other teams in their division surging.

Because of that, the timelines for some of their injured players to return could be accelerated. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy was injured early in their Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He remained out the following week in the Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, Worthy is a “50-50” shot to return to action in Week 3 against the Giants, per a recent report.

“Sources classify Worthy as “50-50″ to return for Week 3 against the Giants, noting optimism but also the need to see him handle a fuller practice workload,” Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano report for ESPN. “‘Have to see how he looks with real practice reps,' the source said. Worthy practiced in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday of last week, and the Chiefs will ramp up his workload coming off the shoulder injury.”

It's also worth noting that Worthy will be practicing today as well, Chiefs coach Andy Reid told Matt McMullen.

Article Continues Below

The Chiefs find themselves in a 0-2 hole for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. No team wants to start their season like this, even a proven contender like Kansas City. That being said, both their losses were close games against top contenders, so there's reason to believe they'll end their slide against a weaker team like the Giants.

Worthy missed Week 2 after injuring his shoulder in the season opener. Miscommunication between him and Chiefs TE Travis Kelce caused both players to bump into each other. Worthy took the brunt of the pain, exiting the game and not returning.

The Chiefs will take on another 0-2 team, the Giants, in Week 3. New York is coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week.