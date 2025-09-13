The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their most dynamic weapons on Sunday. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy has officially been ruled out for the team's Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles, removing a key deep threat from the Kansas City offense.

The Chiefs took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the update just one day before kickoff in a highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch.

“WR Xavier Worthy is now ruled OUT for tomorrow’s game with a shoulder injury.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also posted an update confirming Worthy's Week 2 status, emphasizing the impact on Patrick Mahomes’ weapons in a critical game.

“Chiefs now have ruled out WR Xavier Worthy for Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch in Kansas City due to his shoulder injury.”

Worthy exited early in Week 1 after a mid-air collision with tight end Travis Kelce. Testing later confirmed a Grade 2 AC joint sprain, with a 2–4 week recovery timeline. The second-year speedster had zero receptions before leaving the game and was listed as questionable throughout the week.

His absence alters the offensive approach. Mahomes is expected to rely more heavily on JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquise Brown, Rashee Rice, and Travis Kelce in the passing game, while Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, and Brashard Smith could see increased usage in the run game and short-yardage situations. Without Worthy, the dynamic of the Super Bowl rematch shifts, as Philadelphia’s defense no longer has to account for Kansas City’s top vertical threat.

With Worthy sidelined, Kansas City’s offense faces a crucial early-season challenge. Against an elite Eagles defense, execution and adjustments will be key if the Chiefs hope to avoid their first 0-2 start in the Mahomes era.