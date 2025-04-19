The Kansas City Chiefs understand that in the NFL, standing still is the fastest way to fall behind. With Patrick Mahomes still operating at the peak of his powers, Kansas City approaches the 2025 NFL Draft with a rather unfamiliar mindset. They need to reset and rediscover their competitive edge over the rest of the league. While every team gears up for draft weekend, the Chiefs are laser-focused on constructing a roster built for a redemptive run at Super Bowl dominance.

Free Agency Moves and Lingering Questions

The Chiefs made an early splash in free agency by signing offensive tackle Jaylon Moore to a two-year deal. They effectively penciled him in as their new left tackle. It’s a bold bet on a player who has yet to prove himself as a consistent starter. Kansas City addressed its most pressing need—but whether they found a true solution remains to be seen.

Much of the team’s offseason maneuvering centered on retaining key players before the market even opened. Using the franchise tag on Trey Smith was a justifiable move. That was especially true after the front office traded away veteran guard Joe Thuney.

Re-signing linebacker Nick Bolton and wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown were both savvy decisions. Bolton remains the emotional and tactical centerpiece of Steve Spagnuolo’s defense. Meanwhile, Brown showed flashes of chemistry with Mahomes in limited action last season.

Still, the overall tenor of the offseason leans mixed. Swapping out Thuney for an unproven tackle and losing veteran safety Justin Reid left the depth chart with clear vulnerabilities. A long-term deal for Trey Smith could steady the narrative. That said, gaps remain at key depth positions on both sides of the ball. That has made the 2025 NFL Draft the team’s most important opportunity to recalibrate.

Here we'll try to look at the full, final, complete list of players whom the Kansas City Chiefs will pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 31: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

A two-time FCS All-American and the cornerstone of North Dakota State’s dominant offensive line, Grey Zabel offers exactly what the Chiefs covet in the trenches. He has versatility, grit, and upside. Zabel blends high football IQ with strong leverage technique and a physical edge. He’s the kind of interior lineman Kansas City has quietly developed into starters over the years. With Thuney gone and interior depth a looming concern, Zabel projects as an immediate rotational piece with the potential to anchor a starting role for years to come.

Round 2, Pick 63: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

Kansas City continues reshaping its defensive front. Omarr Norman-Lott is a natural fit for that evolution. The Tennessee standout brings explosive get-off, violent hands, and a disruptive presence as a penetrating 3-technique. He’ll benefit from learning behind Chris Jones while offering rotational value right away. Norman-Lott’s energy and motor are well-suited to Steve Spagnuolo’s aggressive scheme.

Round 3, Pick 66: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Looking to complement Isiah Pacheco with another dynamic back, the Chiefs grab Quinshon Judkins. He is a former Ole Miss standout who thrived at Ohio State after transferring. Judkins brings a no-nonsense running style with great vision, compact power, and enough burst to challenge defenses in space. He is a physical north-south runner who excels in short-yardage and goal-line situations—exactly where Kansas City could use more consistency.

Round 3, Pick 95: Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia

Tate Ratledge brings brute strength and battle-tested SEC experience to the interior line. Sure, Zabel offers flexibility. However, Ratledge is all about raw power at right guard. He is a run-game enforcer with heavy hands and a low center of gravity. As such, he adds another layer of protection for Mahomes and a strong insurance policy in case of injuries to Smith or others.

Round 4, Pick 133: Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, OT, Florida

Andy Reid has a reputation for turning mid-to-late-round linemen into key contributors. Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson could be next in line. With a long frame and light feet, he has the athletic tools to develop into a solid swing tackle. Though still raw in technique, his upside is worth the investment. With Wanya Morris still maturing and Jawaan Taylor holding down the right side, Crenshaw-Dickson can take a redshirt year and potentially become a trusted depth option—or more—in 2026.

Round 7, Pick 226: Teddye Buchanan, LB, California

Depth at linebacker was a quiet but important need for the Chiefs. That's even with Bolton re-signed. Enter Teddye Buchanan. He is a rangy and instinctive backer from Cal who shines in space and thrives in coverage. Yes, he is undersized at 6'1, 225 pounds. That said, Buchanan makes up for it with quick reads and relentless energy. He projects as a core special teamer early in his career, with the potential to develop into a nickel-package contributor.

Round 7, Pick 251: Joshua Gray, OL, Oregon State

The Chiefs cap their draft with another nod to the trenches, selecting Oregon State’s Joshua Gray. He is a polished, high-floor tackle who played more than 40 collegiate games. Gray is technically sound, experienced, and positionally versatile. He has enough skill to contribute at either tackle or guard. On a team that plays deep into the postseason, Gray provides valuable depth at multiple spots along the line.

Final Thoughts

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t swing for headlines in the 2025 NFL Draft—they built for sustainability, versatility, and long-term success. With multiple investments in the offensive line, they reinforced the foundation around Patrick Mahomes while future-proofing the trenches. On defense, they added high-upside disruptors like Omarr Norman-Lott and athletic depth in Teddye Buchanan, addressing both immediate rotation needs and long-term development. And with Quinshon Judkins joining the backfield, Kansas City now boasts a formidable one-two punch to close out games. This draft class isn’t about flashy names—it’s about filling gaps, preparing for attrition, and staying championship-ready in a league that never stops evolving. For a team eyeing a three-peat, this is exactly the kind of workmanlike draft that keeps dynasties alive.