The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves peeking over the fence at the side of history. Heading to their third straight Super Bowl, the Chiefs have the chance to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive titles. To make this dream a reality, they'll have to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in a highly anticipated rematch.

The Chiefs made it two straight last year, overpowering the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. Now, they’re looking to cap off their historic run by overcoming the Eagles for the second time in three years in Super Bowl LIX.

What Kansas City is achieving is truly unprecedented. With their victory over the Buffalo Bills (again) in the AFC Championship, the Chiefs have now made it to the conference title game every year since 2018, reaching the Super Bowl five times in that stretch.

Every time critics think this team is finished, the Chiefs rise to the occasion, silencing the skeptics and the cynics who long for their downfall. Now, with one final challenge in front of them, they’ll look to prove all the doubters wrong once again, with their sights set on claiming their fourth Super Bowl title in six years.

That said, let’s dive into our bold predictions for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Patrick Mahomes throws for at least 240 yards with two scores, no interceptions

The Eagles ranked as the No. 1 passing defense in the league this year, allowing just 174.2 yards per game. But since entering the playoffs, they've been allowing an average of 245.7 yards per game. Granted, the level of competition has risen, but now they face the ultimate test in the Kansas City Chiefs.

The challenge begins with Patrick Mahomes. Remember when Mahomes struggled early to midseason? By mid-November, he had thrown 11 interceptions. But here’s the kicker—he still has just 11 interceptions, having not thrown one since the Chiefs’ loss to Buffalo on the road. In that time, including the playoffs, Mahomes has thrown 13 touchdowns.

This is exactly what Mahomes and the Chiefs do—they elevate their play when the stakes are highest. We shouldn’t expect anything less in Mahomes’ fifth Super Bowl appearance. Look for him to throw for at least 240 yards and score twice—once through the air and once with his legs. After all, he did score two rushing touchdowns against the Bills in the AFC Championship game.

Travis Kelce doesn't make it two games in a row, scores at least one touchdown and 50 receiving yards

Everyone got a taste of playoff Travis Kelce in the AFC Divisional Round against the Houston Texans. In that game, he had nine catches for 136 yards and a touchdown. However, he was kept quiet in the AFC Championship. Kelce had just two catches on four targets for 19 yards with no scores. The question is, is Andy Reid just waiting to unleash Kelce when it matters most?

That’s something Reid has been known to do—save his best plays for the biggest moments. Kelce has proven to be a big-game player, especially when it comes to the Super Bowl. In his four appearances, he has tallied 31 catches for 350 yards and two touchdowns. He typically scores in every other Super Bowl appearance. With that in mind, the 35-year-old tight end is primed to find the end zone in this year’s big game, especially after coming up short last year. Not to mention this could be his last.

DeAndre Hopkins scores, leads team in receiving yards in Super Bowl LIX

It's been 12 long years, bouncing in between teams before a midseason trade to the Chiefs made it right for DeAndre Hopkins. The veteran wide receiver has finally made it to the big game and will no doubt be looking to make an impact.

So far, Hopkins has been pretty quiet during the postseason, having just one catch on three targets for 11 yards, though he did make a crucial first down against the Bills. Hopkins actually has six previous playoff appearances, all with the Texans, in his career, having scored just once. He'll look for his second on Super Bowl Sunday against the Eagles.

Chiefs defense holds Saquon Barkley to under 100 yard rushing, doesn't allow a run over 15 yards

Saquon Barkley has been the most dangerous running back in the NFL this season. His big-play ability is unmatched, setting NFL records with multiple 60-plus-yard touchdown runs, both in the regular season and the postseason.

The Chiefs will look to put an end to that in Super Bowl LIX, with their No. 8 ranked rushing defense from the regular season. During the playoffs, they’ve allowed an average of 148 rushing yards per game. Despite this, they have yet to allow a single rusher to eclipse the 100-yard mark on their own. The Chiefs’ defense has been stingy all season long, and don't expect them to change their approach now.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will find a way to limit Barkley, and his game plan will likely keep the dynamic running back under 100 yards rushing in the biggest game of the season.

Chiefs make it a three-peat, win Super Bowl LIX

This will most likely be the best team the Chiefs face all season, as the Eagles are loaded with talent at nearly every position. They have a defense capable of slowing down Mahomes and Reid’s high-powered offense, while their offense is stacked with playmakers at nearly every skill position. But this is the Chiefs we’re talking about—the new era’s Patriots.

It finally felt like Kansas City was going to meet their match this season against the Bills, yet it was rinse and repeat, with the Chiefs now back in the Super Bowl yet again. So, why pick against them? Well, we’re not. The Chiefs will make history, winning a third consecutive Super Bowl and cementing their place as one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history.