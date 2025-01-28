The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl and as Travis Kelce makes his fifth appearance, fans are wondering if he will hang up his cleats for good.

The Chiefs are in the position to do something that no team in the NFL has done before — win the Super Bowl three times in a row. As Kelce ages and pursues other avenues such as his hosting and acting roles, — as well as his serious relationship with pop star Taylor Swift — retirement is imminent. However, an insider claims that retirement is not in the plans for Kelce anytime soon.

“When it comes to his success in acting and podcasting and seeing the opportunities his brother [Jason] has had after his retirement, Travis is not ready to retire himself,” an insider revealed to DailyMail.com.

“Whether the Chiefs win or lose, he would want to either go for the four-peat or avenge losing in the Super Bowl and would love to try to get back there,” the source added.

As of right now, the plan for Kelce is to continue to play in the league as long as he's able. Last year, he signed a two-year, $34,250,000 contract with the Chiefs back in April which includes $17,000,000 guaranteed. He will be with the organization until 2027, according to his contract.

“He understands he is in good shape professionally and personally when he retires, but as he gets asked about in the next two weeks, he wants to stay in the league. He still believes he has more to give,” the source continued.

Like most things in life, events are subject to change but the source is confident that Kelce is here to stay.

“Ask the same question next year, then we might have a conversation, but right now all his intentions are to stay with the Chiefs and play in the NFL next season whether they win or lose the Super Bowl,” the source concluded.

What Travis Kelce Has Said About The Super Bowl

The Chiefs have the opportunity to make history in two weeks when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX. Speaking to reporters on Sunday after the Chiefs faced the Buffalo Bills at the AFC Championship winning 32-29, Kelce is pumped for the opportunity to go back to the Super Bowl.

“It's a new feeling right now, but I'm just excited,” tight end Travis Kelce said Sunday. “I'm happy for the guys that are doing this for the first time, trying to make it everything for them. But I know there's bigger fish to fry and that's the Philadelphia Eagles down there in New Orleans.”

“We know they're gonna have a sour taste in their mouth from the last time we played them in the Super Bowl,” Kelce said. “That being said, we gotta go to work. We gotta go to work and make sure we're ready to handle it.”

The Super Bowl will be held in New Orleans Ceasars Superdome at 6:30 p.m. EST.