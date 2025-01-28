Not only are the Kansas City Chiefs tough to beat in the playoffs, they have an X-factor for this year’s Super Bowl against the Eagles. Also, they have spiffy new uniforms as revealed according to a post on X by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Expand Tweet

Sharp. And red. They will certainly have the Eagles seeing red.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes seeking history

Sharp new uniform or not, Mahomes and Chiefs are set firmly on making history. As everybody who follows the NFL even a little bit knows, the Chiefs seek their third straight title. No NFL team has done that in the 59-year history of the game.

Standing in the way are the Eagles, and their boisterous and often angry-looking head coach, Nick Sirianni. He is putting Jalen Hurts in the conversation with Mahomes, according to bolavip.com.

“How about our quarterback,” Sirianni said. “How about our quarterback? He’s a stud. I knew he was going to play that way. I knew it. Don’t doubt him. All he does is win.”

But the Chiefs believe in themselves to get the job done, according to Sports Illustrated.

“No doubt,” said All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie. “Everybody around here will tell you when it’s a tie game, at the end of the game, if Pat has the ball, there’s nobody believing that he won’t get the job done. It’s been great to be on the opposite side and watch. But also learn about how they do their things. Being able to practice against Pat and Travis (Kelce) and pick their brain, it’s helped our defense so much. You can see the confidence flowing out of everybody.”

Mahomes said the players succeed because head coach Andy Reid trusts them.

“That’s how we’ve built this thing that we’ve built,” Mahomes said. “It’s all about trusting the players to go out and make the plays. We’re conservative in certain moments, we play by the tempo of the game and then we decide. It’s a lot of trust on offense, defense and special teams. That’s what makes us so great, is it’s not just one guy, it’s everybody.”

These teams still have most of two weeks to figure each other out.