It's never too early to look ahead at what's to come. The Kansas City Chiefs, fresh off their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance, are already prepping for the 2025 season. One of the biggest questions looming over Arrowhead Stadium is about Travis Kelce; will the 10-time Pro Bowler return or retire? And while that question cannot be answered overnight, the Chiefs want to know the answer relatively soon; in fact, they want to know by March 14.

“I’m gonna take some time to figure it out,” Kelce said last week in an episode of the New Heights podcast. “And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back that it’s gonna be a wholehearted decision and I’m not half-assing it, and I’m fully here for them.”

Kansas City has named that date, March 14, specifically, because it marks the official start of the new league year and is the last day they can remove Kelce from their roster before he qualifies for his $11.5 million bonus.

The Chiefs drafted Kelce out of Cincinnati back in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and the tight end has been a staple in Kansas City ever since. Across his 12-year tenure, Kelce has racked up over 12,000 receiving yards with a 71.7 career catch percentage. Kelce's 1,004 receptions are currently the most among all active players. He has 77 career touchdowns, including a personal high of 12 back in 2022.

It is worth noting that the 35-year-old did show some signs of age during the 2024 season; his 6.2 yards per target, three touchdowns, and 823 receiving yards were all career lows.

“I think I can play, it’s just whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility,” the three-time Super Bowl champion Kelce commented.

If Kelce does decide to hang up his cleats and retire from the NFL, it will put a bow on what has been a dazzling 12-year career for the lifetime Chiefs tight end.