The Kansas City Chiefs suffered perhaps their greatest loss in franchise history on Sunday. Kansas City got crushed by Philadelphia 40-22 in a game that could have made the Chiefs legends. Now the Chiefs must now transition into offseason mode and begin thinking about the future.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce spoke honestly about his stance on retirement during the latest episode of his New Heights podcast.

“I’m gonna take some time to figure it out,” Kelce said in the episode, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. “And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back that it’s gonna be a wholehearted decision and I’m not half-assing it, and I’m fully here for them.”

Kelce believes that he can still physically play in the NFL. He just needs to figure out if that's where his heart lies.

“I think I can play, it’s just whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility,” Kelce concluded.

 