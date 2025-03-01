The Kansas City Chiefs fell short in their quest to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row, as they got blown out in Super Bowl 59 by the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, they enter the offseason looking to revamp their roster in an effort to make it back to the big game, and it appears the front office has identified two key areas of need that they must address.

While Kansas City made it back to the Super Bowl again this season, they were not as dominant as fans were used to seeing them be, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. As a result, the team is making it a goal of theirs to bring in some help this offseason, with the offensive line and running back positions being viewed as two spots where they could use reinforcements.

“GM Brett Veach and company are expected to address the team’s offensive line this offseason. They continue to work to bring back guard Trey Smith on a new deal after placing the franchise tag on him Thursday. They could be in the market to add a veteran running back, as well,” Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported.

Chiefs hoping improved roster will lead to Super Bowl return

K.C. has already taken a step towards fixing their offensive line by ensuring it won't get worse. They franchise tagged star guard Trey Smith this week, giving themselves more time to reach a long-term contract with him. Easily the biggest position the Chiefs need help at on the line, though, is left tackle, as they paid the price for not finding a proper option at that spot all season long.

At running back, the Chiefs will be hoping for a bounce back season from Isiah Pacheco, but even if he does play up to his standards, bringing in another veteran to fill the role Kareem Hunt held down in 2024 makes sense. Whether or not a reunion with him is in the cards remains to be seen, but for now, it looks like rounding out the offensive side of the ball is Kansas City's biggest goal this offseason.