We finally know if Taylor Swift will be at Super Bowl 59 to support her boyfriend, the Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Jason Kelce, Travis' brother and former Philadelphia Eagles player, revealed Swift's status for Super Bowl 59.

Speaking to People, Jason seemingly confirmed that Swift will be there to cheer for Travis. She was previously at the Chiefs' Divisional Round and AFC Championship games.

“Yeah, I think everybody's coming in,” he revealed. “I mean, I don't want to speak for anybody, but I think[,] obviously, our whole family. I believe, obviously[,] Trav and Taylor, and his family and his friends.”

Having a big group supporting him should not come as a surprise. Jason said that Travis travels “full,” even during the regular season.

“Even when he's in regular season mode… he's always got a bunch of his friends there. It's been this way his whole career,” Jason explained. “He's kept in touch much better with a lot of people from our hometown. So there's always a loaded contingency for the Kelces, wherever we're at.”

Swift being at Super Bowl 59 should come as no surprise. When she is available, she has shown her willingness to support her boyfriend. The Super Bowl is the biggest game of the year, and the Chiefs are chasing history.

She made it to 13 games throughout the 2023 NFL season. She did not make it to as many games in 2024, but she has been there when it matters most.

Is Taylor Swift going to Super Bowl 59 to support Travis Kelce?

So, yes, it does sound like Taylor Swift will be at Super Bowl 59 in support of Travis Kelce, thanks to Jason's report. She will likely be in a luxury suite with their close family and friends.

Travis will be spending a lot of money on the suite for his family and friends. It was previously reported that the luxury suites could cost up to $3 million for the night.

They start at $550,000, but given how many people it sounds like will be there, Travis likely had to splurge for the more expensive ones.

It will hopefully be worth it. The Chiefs are attempting to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. Their current streak of Super Bowl wins began by beating the Eagles in Super Bowl 57, and it could end the same as well.

The Chiefs have a tough test in front of them. The Eagles are coming into the game with the NFL's leading rusher, Saquon Barkey. He had 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns in his first season with the team.

Those were career-highs in both categories for Barkley. He spent the first six years of his career with the New York Giants, who drafted him second overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Travis Kelce has been preparing for the Super Bowl over the last week. He was unable to attend the Grammys with Swift, who was up for six awards. However, she went home empty-handed, losing all of the categories she was nominated in, including Album of the Year.