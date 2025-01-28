Taylor Swift knows how to show up and out to an NFL game.

The Grammy winner supported her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 26. The Chiefs were victorious and are now the AFC Champions after winning in a tight match 32-29.

Regardless of the Chiefs' win on Sunday, Swift was serving looks (as she should since her outfit retailed for $10,000.) The pop star stunned in a Louis Vuitton jacket that retails for $5,000 according to PEOPLE, as well as an LV Spark Beanie for $550.

Not that we're surprised but Swift stuck to the fashion rules and kept with the same designer as she wore $1,760 Louis Vuitton Star Trail Ankle Boots as well as a $2,850 Louis Vuitton chain wallet. The singer also wore red tights and a black miniskirt that didn't explicitly have a designer attached to it.

What Is Next For Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce

Swift and Kelce began dating in 2023 and they both have been showing up to support one another. The couple has a lot to look forward to in the next few weeks. For Swift, she is up for six Grammys.

Her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album Of The Year. Her lead single, Fortnight featuring Post Malone is up for three nominations for Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Best Music Video. Her sixth nomination is for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her feature on Gracie Abrahms' “us.”

Last year, the Chiefs went to the Super Bowl (and won) so Kelce was not able to attend the Grammys due to practice. The award show will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Los Angeles.

As for Kelce, he is headed to New Orleans for the Super Bowl with the Chiefs. The Chiefs will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles who beat the Washington Commanders 55-23 at the NFC Championship on Sunday.

Prior to the AFC Championship, Kelce spoke to Stephen A. Smith about how much positivity is happening in his life right now.

“I’m enjoying all aspects of life that’s for d*mn sure man,” Kelce laughed as he told Stephen A. Smith about his life at the moment.

“Me and Taylor are happy and I couldn’t be happier to have that confidence and comfort off the field,” he added. “[I have] all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium.”

“That’s the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you,” he continued.

Leading up to the championship, Kelce was very confident in what the Chiefs could accomplish.

“I’m as focused as I’ve ever been on my job and being the best player that I could possibly be week in and week out for this team and it’s because I don’t have to worry about things off the field,” he said.

The Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.