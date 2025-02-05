Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shares if he thinks Taylor Swift should perform at the Super Bowl.

“As long as Trav is playing and we are in the Super Bowl, that’s going to be hard for her to do the halftime show,” Mahomes said during a press conference on Monday, Feb. 3. “Hopefully Trav keeps playing and we keep making it to the Super Bowl.”

The singer is currently dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and they started their relationship in 2023.

As for the Super Bowl halftime show, Kendrick Lamar has got it covered. He was announced as the headliner back in September and last month it was confirmed that SZA would be joining him as a special guest. Now that is not to say that Swift couldn't make an appearance as she does have a song with the rapper, “Bad Blood,” which was released in 2014.

Swift's attendance at the Super Bowl has not yet been confirmed but she did show up to support Kelce last year when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22. This season, however, the singer has only been attending Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium due to security concerns. Back in October, a source told Page Six that the singer will not be attending any events unless it's secure.

“She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately, and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance,” the source revealed.

Whether Swift is supporting Kelce from a suite in New Orleans or her home in Nashville, Kelce recently praised his girlfriend for her unwavering confidence and support.

“She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game,” he said on The Stephen A. Smith Show in January. “She loves coming to Arrowhead [Stadium] and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams.”

He continued, “I think, personally, the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you.”

Patrick Mahomes And The Kansas City Chiefs Are Ready For The Super Bowl

Mahomes and the Chiefs are ready to give their hand at making a historical moment in NFL history on Sunday. The Chiefs have won the past two Super Bowls and if they win on Sunday, they will be the first team ever to win the Super Bowl three times in a row.

Last week, Mahomes reminisced on the AFC Championship victory against the Buffalo Bills where the Chiefs won 32-29. The quarterback told the press how special this Super Bowl means to him and his teammates.

“It’s just so hard to get to the Super Bowl and I don’t take it for granted, and to do it again at Arrowhead Stadium was special,” Mahomes said. “You get that trophy on that stage and you look around here and there’s not an empty seat. It’s special. I’ve always said it: It’s not about one guy. It’s not about a couple guys. It’s about the whole entire team.”

The Chiefs will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans on Sunday at 6:30 ET on FOX.