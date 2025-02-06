Sometimes you fear you might shine too bright. At least that is an alleged concern for Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The 14-time Grammy winner will allegedly be in the crowd for the Super Bowl to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, but that doesn't mean it won't come with some concerns. According to The Sun, the singer is worried that her superstar status will outshine Kelce's big moment.

“Taylor doesn't want to be the center of attention,” a source told The Sun. “She just wants to support Travis and help him focus on the game.”

They added, “She wants Travis to enjoy his Super Bowl week experience and be at 110% for Sunday, as she is dreaming about him making Super Bowl history and reaching another dream of his, winning another Super Bowl and making a three-peat.”

Travis Kelce loves the support from Taylor Swift

Despite Swift being aware of her superstardom, she still shows out to support Kelce no matter what haters have to say. In her December 2023 TIME Person of the Year profile, she spoke about all of the “Chads and Brads” who complain about her attendance at the Chiefs games.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she told TIME back in 2023. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she says. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Kelce is also very thankful for her support. The singer has only attended home games this season due to security concerns but has been there for big moments such as the Chiefs winning the AFC Championship Game 32-29 against the Buffalo Bills last month.

“He loves that she is super supportive, and he is the same with her, as they got each other's back whatever happens,” the source said via the US Sun. “They love spending time together but also enjoy supporting each other to make history.”

The insider further remarked, “They know when to step back for each other so they can focus and be fully prepared. Their understanding of what each other needs is fantastic.”

Kelce has also spoken about how much he cares for Swift and that her attendance at the games means so much to him.

“That’s the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you,” Kelce told Stephen A. Smith last month.

“I’m as focused as I’ve ever been on my job and being the best player that I could possibly be week in and week out for this team, and it’s because I don’t have to worry about things off the field,” he said.

The Super Bowl will be held on Sunday at 6:30 ET on FOX as the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.