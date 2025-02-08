Travis Kelce shares his special game day treat.

As Super Bowl 59 looms, Travis, shared the one thing that he can not do without. The Kansas Chiefs tight end who is going into his fifth Super Bowl shared that his mom, Donna Kelce, bakes him a special batch of her “famous” cookies for the Super Bowl each time.

“Oh, you know it, you know it,” Travis said on Thursday, Feb. 6 on media day per PEOPLE. “Never played a Super Bowl without them.”

Not only are Donna's cookies a game-day hit, her seven-layer dip is another item that is a family staple. The original recipe calls for mayonnaise, sour cream, and cream cheese altogether. However, Travis has been open about not liking mayonnaise on his podcast with his older brother, Jason Kelce.

Instead, she uses Heluva Good!’s Jalapeño Cheddar Dip, according to AllRecipes.

“They always loved dips,” Donna said. “Definitely a Tex Mex dip or something with a little bit of kick. Barbecued chicken, a lot of chips, [and] a lot of little finger foods.”

Travis Kelce Is Ready For The Super Bowl

There is a lot riding on this Super Bowl because if the Chiefs can defeat the Philadelphia Eagles then they will be the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl three times in a row.

This is Travis' 12th season in the NFL and fans are wondering if the tight end will decide to hang up his cleats after this Super Bowl.

“When it comes to his success in acting and podcasting and seeing the opportunities his brother [Jason] has had after his retirement, Travis is not ready to retire himself,” an insider revealed to DailyMail.com.

“Whether the Chiefs win or lose, he would want to either go for the four-peat or avenge losing in the Super Bowl and would love to try to get back there,” the source added.

The rumors can continue to circulate because Travis is not stopping anytime soon. The plan for the tight end is to continue to play in the league as long as he's able. Last year, he signed a two-year, $34,250,000 contract with the Chiefs back in April which includes $17,000,000 guaranteed. He will be with the organization until 2027, according to his contract.

“He understands he is in good shape professionally and personally when he retires, but as he gets asked about in the next two weeks, he wants to stay in the league. He still believes he has more to give,” the source continued.

Travis is however mindful of how life can quickly change and is ready to accept what is the best for his career at this time.

“Ask the same question next year, then we might have a conversation, but right now all his intentions are to stay with the Chiefs and play in the NFL next season whether they win or lose the Super Bowl,” the source concluded.

The Super Bowl will be held on Sunday (Feb. 9) at 6:30 ET in New Orleans.