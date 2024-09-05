Tight end Travis Kelce has become an irreplaceable staple in the Kansas City Chiefs offense for over a decade. But when Kelce is off the field, the Chiefs want to ensure that have strong options to replace him with.

Which is why Kansas City signed Noah Gray to a three-year contract extension, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. The new deal will pay Gray $18 million with $10.1 million fully guaranteed at signing.

The tight end has been with the Chiefs since 2021, when he was drafted in the fifth round of that year's draft. Since then, he has appeared in 50 games, earning 19 starts. Gray has caught 63 passes for 640 yards and four touchdowns.

He's coming off of his best season as a professional, matching his career-high in receptions with 28. He set new career-highs in yards (305) and touchdowns (two). The 2023 campaign ended with Gray earning his second Super Bowl ring as a member of the Chiefs.

As Kansas City looks for a three-peat, they acknowledge Noah Gray's role in the offense as well as his overall impact on the roster. As long as Travis Kelce is in town and healthy, it'll be tough for Gray to make a true seismic impact. However, he's done a solid job backing him up and will do so for at least the next three years; unless there is a sudden Kelce retirement.

No team in NFL history has ever won three Super Bowls in a row. But with the Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes tandem firing on all cylinders, the Chiefs like their chances. Gray isn't the first player fans think of when discussing Kansas City difference makers. However, his impact has become apparent to the front office.

The Chiefs will have a fierce battle against the Baltimore Ravens to open up their 2024 campaign. Gray and everyone else in the building is hoping it's the start of something legendary.