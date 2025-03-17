When the Las Vegas Raiders traded for quarterback Geno Smith, it changed the math dramatically for their 2025 NFL Draft. Now, the team is no longer desperate for a first-round quarterback, instead shifting to a win-now mentality to maximize the final years of Smith’s career. With that, we asked the Pro Football Network NFL mock draft simulator what the Raiders will do, and here is what it told us in the Raiders' five-round post-free agency frenzy mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 6 — RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Now that Smith is under center, the Raiders shift into win-now mode, and superstar running back Ashton Jeanty is a win-now player.

Vegas learned the hard way last season what life without a top RB looks like as they let Josh Jacobs go and struggled to run the ball in a meaningful way. For new head coach Pete Carroll, not having a top-notch running game is simply not acceptable.

Adding Jeanty to stud second-year tight end Brock Bowers and Smith gives the Raiders an instant offensive identity, and with an offensive line that was solid last season, there is no reason to think this unit couldn’t go from the outhouse to the penthouse in 2025 by adding a true game-changing back.

Round 2, Pick 37 — CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss

The Raiders have spent back-to-back fourth-round selections on cornerbacks in 2023 and 2024, picking Jakorian Bennett and Decamerion Richardson, respectively. However, they ranked 85th and 114th, respectively, out of 166 corners in PFF’s grades last season. Jack Jones finished 102nd in those ratings.

That’s why the Raiders using a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on the position makes a lot of sense, and the PFN NFL mock draft simulator pick of Trey Amos makes this even more of a fit.

Amos is a big, physical, Carroll-style cornerback who will remind some of Richard Sherman. At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, Amos will fit in perfectly with what his new head coach wants to do and instantly upgrade the D and hopefully take enough pressure off of Bennett, Richardson, and Jones that at least one of them can become a better player.

Round 3, Pick 68 — WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami (FL)

This is another smart and un-Raiders-like play here, but picking the ultra-productive but not-that-fast Xavier Restrepo would be an excellent choice.

Restrepo is a hard-nosed slot receiver who is more quick than fast and has incredible route skills that could make him into a WR who will remind many Raiders fans of Hunter Renfrow in his prime.

While Restrepo is not the speed-burner the Raiders have traditionally loved, he is The U’s all-time leading receiver, which means he caught more balls for more yards than Michael Irvin, Reggie Wayne, Santana Moss, or any other of the Hurricanes incredible pass-catchers over the years.

Round 4, Pick 108 — OT Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College

The Raiders have a solid offensive line that struggled with injuries last season. When the group was right the season before, it was a formidable unit. When they weren’t, and rookie center Jackson Powers-Johnson had to play three different positions, they were not.

Offensive line depth is something that the Raiders have to come away from the 2025 NFL Draft with, and Boston College tackle Ozzy Trapilo. The 6-foot-8, 316-pound blocker had an NFL body and his late father, Steve, played five seasons at guard for the New Orleans Saints.

Trapilo isn’t quite ready to dominate in the pros just yet, but as a fourth-round pick, he is more than capable of being a swing tackle as a rookie and then developing into a starter one day down the line.

Round 5, Pick 143 — RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

It may be a little odd that the PFN NFL mock draft simulator took a running back in Round 5 after predicting that the Raiders draft Ashton Jeanty in Round 1. However, when you think about it, drafting this particular running back actually makes some sense.

What do you not want your No. 6 overall pick to have to do as a rookie? How about running into a brick wall of a defensive line on short yardage and goal line situations? That’s where Ollie Gordon II comes in.

At 6-foot-1, 227 pounds, Gordon is a massive bruiser who can fight for the tough yardages or take a bunch of carries when a game gets out of hand one way or another. He is a wildly different back than Jeanty and would give the Raiders an instant running back rotation with two rookies who complement each other.

In the fifth round, getting a specialist who will see the field is a win for any team in the draft.