The Las Vegas Raiders will turn toward 11 newcomers to set the tone for the Pete Carroll era. Ashton Jeanty is already the headliner of this rookie class. Jeanty rose as the perfect move for the Raiders.

However, the Silver and Black need more than Jeanty to lead this team. A sleeper prospect will need to emerge from the rookie room.

Las Vegas landed seven offensive players including Jeanty. That signals Carroll's first team will be offensive minded. He also helped bring in personnel who cater to incoming offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and his scheme.

That said, we can think of one sleeper who can make an impact for the Kelly-led offense. Plus ignite the Raiders when called upon.

Cam Miller is Raiders' best rookie sleeper for NFL season

Miller rose as a draft surprise. The Raiders passed on Shedeur Sanders multiple times, then ultimately settled on the North Dakota State star. Perhaps Kelly has something up his sleeve involving the mobile Miller, though.

Kelly has thrived with running/throwing threats. Will Howard became his latest dual presence at Ohio State — culminating in the national title. Dorian Thompson-Robinson brought the air and land element when Kelly was at UCLA. Even Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota thrived under Kelly at Oregon.

Miller is a running threat on the field. He compiled 631 rushing yards and scored 12 times off designed keeper runs. Miller even scored two rushing touchdowns three times in the 2024 season.

The Bison star QB even shredded Colorado in the season opener. Even nearly knocking off the Buffaloes to start the season.

3 minutes of Cam Miller #NDSU QB Under rated prospect Great toughness, can make any throw on the field, quick release, can throw off balance/RPO very well. Great arm talent and utilizes a lot of different releases

He also completed nearly 73% of his throws. The film and highlights showcase a QB who fits Kelly's offense. This points to Kelly creating special packages to unleash Miller's legs.

NFL legend liked Cam Miller Raiders pick

Turns out a multiple Super Bowl winner likes the Miller selection. Even though he had zero say with the Miller selection in the sixth round.

Tom Brady ended up endorsing this move. The Athletic's Dan Pompei revealed Raiders general manager John Spytek told him he liked what he saw out of Miller.

“He liked the way he threw it, his technique, throwing from the ground up and his motion and he thought he had the potential to improve,” Spytek told Pompei.

Brady's input here is even more telling. The seven-time Super Bowl winning passer clearly became a fan of Miller's game. He may not have demanded that Miller gets drafted. But he handed Vegas its blessing to go after Miller.

The Bison standout will have multiple areas to fix moving forward. Particularly his throwing motion, working through progressions, and attacking zone coverages. Many draft experts will believe he benefitted from a gimmicky offense that took advantage of his legs, but not his arm.

But he still looks prime for Kelly's offense. Raiders fans will see Miller operate the Kelly offense by August once the preseason rolls around. Who knows — the incoming offensive play-caller could have something up his sleeve involving Miller. Hence why he's someone not to sleep on in Vegas.