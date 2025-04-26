The Las Vegas Raiders passed on Shedeur Sanders multiple times after picking Ashton Jeanty. Vegas and Pete Carroll ultimately settled on a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Heisman finalist coming over, though.

The Raiders decided to draft Cam Miller out of North Dakota State Saturday. The AFC West franchise grabbed him at 215th overall in the sixth round. Again, the Raiders pull off the move after long being considered a destination for Sanders. Even after Sanders' night one draft fall.

Miller brings his own accolades in tow. He played five seasons with the Bison and rose as a dynamic dual-threat. Miller leaves NDSU compiling 45 total touchdowns — 33 passing.

He even nearly led an upset over Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes. Miller completed 18 of 22 passes for 277 yards with one touchdown, but racked up 81 rushing yards on 16 carries and scored two touchdowns in the 2024 season opener. Sanders' Buffs escaped 31-26 in Boulder.

Was Cam Miller on Raiders, NFL radar all along with Shedeur Sanders?

Miller, again, brings a litany of accolades in tow. However, he entered the draft class as a non-highly touted prospect.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder earned a “priority free agent” grade pre-draft by Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network. The draft expert even called him a candidate for a bottom roster spot or practice squad in his evaluation.

“Miller is a four-year starter with average size and a history of winning games. He can read defenses but isn’t going to wear them out with his decision-making,” Zierlein wrote. “He lacks ideal anticipation and drive velocity into intermediate pockets of the defense and has instances on tape where he appears too hesitant to cut throws loose to open targets.”

Zierlein pointed out where Miller thrives best. But made one last league prediction for him.

“Miller’s mobility works in his favor, but he fails to stand out enough to project NFL success,” Zierlein said.

The Raiders will be looked at for taking Miller too high. And amid the Sanders freefall. But Miller's pick assures incoming starter Geno Smith he has a non-threatening backup on the 2025 roster.