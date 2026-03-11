After watching the Baltimore Ravens pull the rug out from under the Las Vegas Raiders on their agreed-upon trade for Maxx Crosby, the five-time Pro Bowler has been left in an interesting spot.

On one hand, there should still be trade interest from the other 30 teams in the NFL, even if the deal in question may be worth less than the offer the Raiders accepted from Baltimore, but how will Crosby react to being stuck in Las Vegas in a holding pattern? Well, in a statement by his agent, CJ LaBoy, Crosby is controlling what he can control and getting back on track for the 2026 season.

Article Continues Below

“Maxx continues to be on track in his recovery, and if anything is ahead of schedule according to his surgeon Dr Neal El Attrache. Maxx remains on track to return during the offseason program & will undoubtedly return as the dominant game wrecker he has been these past 7 seasons,” LaBoy wrote.

One of the very best edge rushers in the NFL under the age of 30, Crosby has averaged double-digit sacks over his first seven seasons in the NFL, all the while routinely playing almost every snap for the Raiders defense – a very rare trait in the modern era of deep defensive line rotations. While Crosby's knee now becomes a major subject of conversation in any discussion of his immediate future, especially if he ends up getting traded again before the start of the 2026 NFL season, if he can return to full strength and produce at his usual level, this will serve as nothing more than a blip in an otherwise Hall of Fame-bound career.