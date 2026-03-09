With March 9 now here, NFL players can verbally commit to a team during free agency and then sign the contract on March 11, the beginning of the new season. The next 48 hours will essentially be a legal tampering period.

The Las Vegas Raiders wasted no time bringing back a former first-round pick. Cornerback Eric Stokes has signed a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million guaranteed, according to Jeremy Fowler's reports.

Stokes spent one season with the Raiders after playing four in Green Bay. In 16 games, Stokes finished with 53 tackles (35 solo) with five pass deflections. His one and only career interception came during his rookie season in 2021. Stokes was drafted out of Georgia, and while he isn't known as a ball hawk, he is an elite tackling cornerback.

The DB room has gotten much stronger over the last 24 hours. The Raiders recently traded for Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson right before free agency started. With Stokes likely in the slot, he and Johnson could be a force on one side of the ball. On the other side, Darien Porter could be the outside corner, forming three solid players ready to defend the rest of the AFC receivers. Jeremy Chinn is also there at safety.

The Raiders are trying to turn the page. The team is likely to draft Fernando Mendoza first overall to try to get them back on the right track. It's been years of miserable play on the field. With Maxx Crosby now gone in Baltimore, this team is going to need a new face.