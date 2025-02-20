The Las Vegas Raiders went offense heavy per our last mock draft. Pete Carroll added two towering wide receivers, then gave Chip Kelly a pair of Ohio State Buckeyes he coached through the PFF mock draft simulator.

Now we've given the Pro Football Network simulator a spin for the Silver and Black. But the stakes are far different this time.

We're back at channeling general manager John Spytek here. Now he's hearing trade offers on the other line.

Does Spytek accept a trade package? Including moving out of the sixth overall spot in the first? Or do the Raiders stand down? Time to take a dive into who this week's picks are.

Once again, Spytek and Carroll stockpiles the offense for Kelly. Except this time the Raiders draft a quarterback.

Round 1, pick No. 6 for Raiders — Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

The Raiders bypassed adding a QB per the last mock. This time Spytek, Carroll and the Raiders have a change of heart. Except co-owner Tom Brady helps facilitate Sanders coming to Vegas — based off his previous rapport with the Colorado star.

Sanders lands three spots behind Cam Ward in night one of the draft. He brims with confidence on the field, even when facing a heavy rush. Kelly, though, likely will fall in love with Sanders' ability to manipulate coverages. Sanders showed a knack for pump faking then resetting. He bought himself some time and still delivered deep down the field.

He's deadly accurate when he throws on platform. Sanders' big persona also makes him perfect for Vegas and its entertainment offerings. But Sanders only will thrive if the Raiders and Kelly have a strong running back option. That's where pick No. 37 comes into the picture.

Round 2, pick No. 37 — Running back Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

We watched the effect Josh Jacobs left on the Raiders' backfield. Vegas dropped all the way to last in the NFL in rushing yardage.

Johnson looked like he would've thrived in Kelly's OSU backfield. Kelly is familiar with him as a recent Big Ten assistant. The 6-foot, 220-pound Johnson brings a swift/decisive running style through gap and man scheme blocking concepts.

Kelly, though, will fall in love with Johnson's stamina. He handled 20+ carries in six contests last season while facing mostly power conference foes. Johnson lacks an initial burst after taking the handoff, but he's equipped with a strong second gear in the open field. He's the first step in improving a dismal ground game.

Round 3, pick No. 68 — Wide receiver Kyren Lacy, LSU

NFL teams can never go wrong with an LSU wide receiver. After all, Baton Rouge has produced game changers in Ja'Marr Chase, Malik Nabers, Justin Jefferson, plus last year's top receiving rookie Brian Thomas Jr.

Lacy, however, could've been a first round talent had it not been for an off-the-field issue. He got arrested on negligent homicide and felony hit-and-run charges back on Jan. 10, per WAFB 9.

Carroll, though, brings a deep history of working with prospects labeled with “character issues.” He still won a Super Bowl and national championship with those players. Lacy is a polished route technician who can attack space efficiently against zone coverage. He's also a run-after-catch threat plus has the frame (6-foot-2, 215-pounds) to win inside the red zone. He can thrive in Sin City as long as Carroll, Kelly and company can keep him focused amid his January incident.

Round 3, pick 73 — Defensive tackle Deone Walker, Kentucky

Spytek and the Raiders finally give returning defensive coordinator Patrick Graham a new defender. And he's a massive one at that out of Lexington.

Walker brings impressive 6-foot-6, 345-pound size inside to the Raiders' defense. He takes zero issue with handling multiple blockers and plugging running gaps. Kentucky even trusted him to line up at the five-technique, firmly sealing off the edge there.

Conditioning comes into question, though. Walker sometimes looked gassed in '24 and needed multiple sideline breathers. But Christian Wilkins emerges as the big winner here — as the 2024 free agent signing receives needed interior help to free him up.

By keeping track, you've noticed Spytek never received any trade offers for the Raiders. Vegas stayed neutral at all four of this three-round choices. Sanders and Johnson rank as the smart picks. Lacy, though, is the biggest risk while Walker is a boom-or-bust prospect. Overall, the Raiders earn a “B” grade with these picks.