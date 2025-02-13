The Las Vegas Raiders will make NFL Draft decisions with a brand new crew. John Spytek leads the general manager duties, while Pete Carroll will add his input on who he wants to coach. Tom Brady is bound to listen and chime in too as the co-owner.

The Silver and Black have multiple areas to address. But none more important than behind center. Aidan O'Connell could get replaced by either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

Do the Raiders grab the Colorado or Miami star? Or is O'Connell safe? Meanwhile, what other areas do the Raiders need to hit during the final weekend of April?

Before diving into these questions, we turn to the PFF mock draft simulator to discover who heads to Sin City in 2025.

Positions the Raiders likely will target in 2025 NFL Draft

Many fans and analysts believe O'Connell isn't the long term answer at QB, sparking the Sanders and Ward possibility.

But QB isn't the sole need for the Raiders. Wide receiver is in need of upgrades, especially following the Davante Adams midseason trade. Las Vegas needs offensive trench help too. Running back is another area that sustained a hit after Josh Jacobs left via free agency in 2024.

The defense needs massive retooling as well. Maxx Crosby needs more consistent help on the edge. The secondary comes with many question marks — including the future of top ballhawk Jack Jones. Cornerback is a major need, with or without Jones.

The Raiders can turn in many different directions at No. 6 overall. However, they're one of the few teams holding four selections through the first three rounds. The Raiders hold selections between six through No.73.

It's time to find out if the Raiders go with a QB at No. 6 — and which side of the ball they address after.

Raiders go all offense in 3-Round NFL mock draft simulator

Sanders doesn't land at sixth overall. But neither does the Heisman Trophy finalist Ward. This means either a veteran free agent signing or O'Connell gets the QB1 reins. Free agent Sam Darnold is one to watch for the Raiders.

But the pending 2025 Raiders QB gets two wide receivers and two running backs to work with. Here's the complete list of the Raiders' picks before we dive into the analysis.

WR Tetairoa McMillan — Arizona — sixth overall pick

WR Elic Ayomanor — Stanford — 37th overall pick

RB TreVeyon Hendrickson — Ohio State — 68th overall pick

RB Quinshon Judkins — Ohio State — 73rd overall pick

Raiders nation is probably surprised by the sixth pick. But that's because Sanders and Ward got swooped up at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, through this mock. Forcing the Raiders to turn to wide receiver.

McMillan is one of the more imposing and electric WRs for this draft class. He instantly becomes the tallest Raiders wideout with his 6-foot-5, 215-pound frame. McMillan gives Vegas a young and dynamic run-after-catch option the franchise hasn't seen in years. He looks like a future Drake London or Tee Higgins in the league.

But the Raiders don't settle for one WR. They pull the rare move of adding a second perimeter option with their second pick. Ayomanor brings elite separation skills and tremendous body control on his catches. Raider fans will need to watch Ayomanor's 2023 film against Colorado to see how dominating he can become.

Lastly, the Raiders grab not one but two national champion running backs. Hendrickson and Judkins come over as the 1,000-yard backfield duo from Columbus. The former is a fleet-footed option with strong cuts. The latter is the power back. But new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly helps persuade these third round moves — having coached both last year. And both ease any backfield concerns for the Raiders.