The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the Los Angeles Chargers to close out Week 2. The teams will clash on Monday Night Football with each side looking to gain added momentum. Raiders fans have been waiting for an update on the status of tight end Brock Bowers. Ahead of this game, we have received the official update.

Bowers has been dealing with a knee issue in the lead-up to this game. There was some concern that he may not be able to take the field against the Chargers. However, the official update is positive. Bowers is active for Monday Night Football, as reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

This is a developing story. More to come.