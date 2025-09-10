The Los Angeles Chargers enter Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season flying high. They finally slew the dragon that is the perennial AFC West champion, the Kansas City Chiefs. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had been 1-7 against Patrick Mahomes, despite being in nearly every game. Now Herbert and the Chargers will square off against another divisional foe, the 1-0 Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders are also coming off an impressive victory, defeating the New England Patriots on the road, 20-13. In the win, Geno Smith had himself a day, tossing for 362 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots were everyone's darling for massive improvement in 2025. So, the win was a big step forward for new head coach Pete Carroll.

Now, AFC West rivals square off with first place on the line.

So, let's get to our Chargers vs. Raiders bold predictions for Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season.

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty held under 70 yards rushing

The Raiders used their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Ashton Jeanty out of Boise State. Jeanty is supposed to be a generational talent at tailback, having smashed records last season.

But during Las Vegas' season-opener, he was in check by the Patriots' rush defense. He ran for just 38 yards on 19 carries, for a two-yard-per-carry average. Now, the Raiders have the job of trying to open holes against arguably an even better defensive line.

The Chargers held the Chiefs to 98 yards rushing in Week 1. But 57 of those came from the legs of Mahomes, who turned the clock back a bit. But that game script, in what was a close game throughout, allowed for the Chiefs to try and keep running the football.

This week, Herbert and the Chargers offense should move the football. They will put points on the board and force Geno to have to match them.

I look for Jeanty to rush for less than 70 yards without a touchdown.

Keenan Allen leads the Chargers in receiving yards

Speaking of the Chargers' offense, Keenan Allen showed he still has some left in the tank last week. He caught seven of 10 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Despite Ladd McConkey being the top receiver for the Bolts, Herbert was happy to spread the ball around. Quinton Johnston had a huge game, with over 70 yards and two touchdowns.

McConkey was no slouch. He turned nine targets into six catches for 74 yards. But anyone who used an early-round fantasy football pick on him must be worried.

Herbert and Allen appeared to show the same chemistry they put on display for four years. From 2020 through the 2023 season, Allen caught 100, 106, 66 (injury-shortened), and 108 passes from Herbert. There is little reason to expect that Allen will not be a primary target for Los Angeles' signal caller going forward.

With the Raiders' secondary likely to clue in on McConkey, Allen should produce yet again.

Chargers defeat the Raiders, claim first place

This should be a close game throughout. The Raiders' offense looks revitalized with Geno Smith under center. Jakoby Meyers is emerging as one of the better receivers in the league. But All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers is questionable to play with a knee injury.

He sustained the injury during the second half of Sunday's win, left the game, and did not return. Thus far, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll has been evasive toward Bowers' status.

Meanwhile, the Chargers are healthy on both sides of the ball.

Jim Harbaugh will likely run the football much better than we saw vs. a stout Kansas City front. That will open things up on play action for Herbert to exploit a subpar Raiders secondary.

The Chargers will improve to 2-0 with a 30-20 victory.