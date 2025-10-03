The Las Vegas Raiders are quickly spiraling into a bad spot this season. Despite their retooling this offseason, Las Vegas is still 1-3 to start the season. It's a disappointing start to the Geno Smith and Pete Carroll era in Las Vegas, as they have struggled to find their footing in the AFC West.

It doesn't help that one of their best weapons on the field is dealing with a nagging injury. Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has been dealing with a nagging knee injury for the last few weeks. While he's been able to play through the injury, it's obviously created some tension as to whether Bowers will play in the following weeks.

Thankfully, the Raiders aren't worried about Brock Bowers' status for their Week 5 tilt against the Indianapolis Colts, per Matt Zenitz.

Article Continues Below

“There’s continued optimism that #Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers (knee) will end up being able to play Sunday vs. the Colts, a source tells @CBSSports,” Zenitz said. “Missed practice yesterday and may not practice today, but there’s continued optimism he’ll end up being available Sunday.”

The injury has clearly bothered Bowers this season. While he's seen roughly the same playing time he did last season, the last three games have not been kind to the Raiders tight end. He's gotten just under 50 yards in each of the last three games, catching four to five passes per game during that time period. It's a stark contrast from his five-catch, 103-yard performance to start the season.

The Raiders will be facing off against the Colts in Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts are coming off a tough loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, where they got torched by Matthew Stafford. The Raiders, on the other hand, lost a nail-biter against the Chicago Bears last week.