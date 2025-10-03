Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers did not practice Thursday, Adam Schefter reported, after being a limited participant Wednesday with a knee issue ahead of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. The report, picked up by several outlets, followed a week of cautious handling of the second-year star’s left knee.

Bowers first suffered the knee problem in Week 1 and has managed it while playing, but the issue has popped up in practice windows, earning him limited tags and occasional DNPs. Bowers was on limited participation on Wednesday, and the team has monitored the situation closely.

His Week 1 showing of five catches for 103 yards initially masked the severity of the tweak, and the all-purpose tight end has tried to play through a brace on his knee. Across four games this season, Bowers has 19 receptions for 225 yards, numbers that still lead the Raiders’ receiving corps but reflect an offense that’s shifted toward the run when the passing game stalls. Those figures underline why his practice status matters to opponents and fantasy owners alike.

That matters because the Raiders have relied on Bowers as a vertical threat and chain-mover in an offense that has otherwise struggled to produce through the air. When he plays, quarterbacks look his way on third down and in the red zone; when he sits, Las Vegas leans more heavily on the running game and tight-end deputies.

Depth on the roster gives the Raiders options. Michael Mayer, his fellow tight end was also limited during practice due to a concussion. So the Raiders may have to turn to Carter Runyon or Albert Okwuegbunam Jr., and recent practice-squad promotions to absorb extra snaps if Bowers misses time. Each carries a different skill set: Runyon the blocker, Okwuegbunam the contested-catch option, but none replace Bowers’ explosive stretch ability.

Bowers’ absence would instantly change target shares for the Raiders’ pass-catchers and could bump emerging receivers into bigger roles. Fans should monitor the team’s Friday injury report and any updates after the team’s practice.

Coach and team medical updates typically follow the official Friday report and a final game-day designation. For now, the Raiders must treat this as a status check: a cautionary red flag, not a confirmed loss. The immediate concern is availability against the Indianapolis Colts; expect clarity after Friday’s practice and the team’s injury report soon.