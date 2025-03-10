The Las Vegas Raiders addressed the defensive trenches for the second time this week. This move comes off the heels of Maxx Crosby agreeing to a massive $106.5 million extension with the Raiders. Their newest NFL free agency deal Sunday involves standout defensive tackle Adam Butler.

The new regime featuring general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll are luring back Butler. Las Vegas is inking him to a three-year deal worth $16.5 million, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. He adds Butler will earn $11 million in guaranteed money. The move comes with the legal tampering period set to begin across the league Monday.

This means the Spytek/Carroll collaboration are bringing back the two most important Vegas defensive linemen. Crosby is the perennial Pro Bowl pass rusher on the edge. Butler is fresh off delivering some career-best marks.

The 30-year-old delivered a career-high 65 total tackles with 36 solo stops. He's also posted back-to-back five sack seasons. Furthermore, he's soon to rejoin his fellow New England Patriots teammate Tom Brady in Vegas — as Brady assumes the co-ownership role for the franchise.

Fans react to Raiders re-adding defensive tackle Adam Butler

Members of “Raiders nation” chimed in immediately after the signing. One called it a “steal.”

“This is a steal for the Raiders,” the fan posted on X.

Raiders insider for The Athletic Vic Tafur pulled a curtain on Butler's 2024 season, more so involving last year's free agency market.

“Adam Butler was angry about how free agency went a year ago, set a career-high in snaps and also helped mentor Tyree Wilson. Hard work pays off with 3-year deal,” Tafur said.

Meanwhile, KTNV senior sports reporter Nick Walters raved about the signing. Plus started thinking about the 2025 Raiders defensive line that will once again feature the towering 6-foot-5, 300-pound Butler inside.

“Scary D-Line: Big move for the Raiders bringing DT Adam Butler back to pair with Christian Wilkins on the interior while Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson, and possibly Malcolm Koonce man the edge,” Walters posted. “Plus, Tom Brady has a strong history involving Butlers and Pete Carroll…”

The Raiders aren't just running it back in the trenches with Crosby and Butler. Las Vegas pulled off the aggressive trade of Geno Smith, acquiring the past Pro Bowl quarterback from the Seattle Seahawks on Friday. Smith becomes the first major offensive move for the Raiders. Now Vegas has a new signal-caller but familiar veterans leading the '25 roster plus new era in Sin City.