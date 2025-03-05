The Las Vegas Raiders are locking in one of their big-time players in Maxx Crosby, and giving him one of the biggest contracts in the league, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Las Vegas Raiders are signing Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby to a three-year, $106.5 million extension that includes $91.5 guaranteed, making him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history, per sources. For the third time in four years, the Raiders are addressing the contract of their cornerstone player, this time cementing his relationship with the Raiders for the foreseeable future,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Crosby has shown his loyalty with the Raiders, and the team is giving him the contract he deserves with his strong play.

Related Las Vegas Raiders NewsArticle continues below
Vikings QB Sam Darnold surrounded by question mark emojis. There are also logos for the Tennessee Titan and Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL rumors: Why insider predicts Titans will sign Sam Darnold over Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders QB Gardner Minshew next to an open door. There is also a logo for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Raiders hit Gardner Minshew with final decision on future
1 free agent who can help fill Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest offseason need
1 free agent who can help fill Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest offseason need

More on this story to come.

.