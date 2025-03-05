The Las Vegas Raiders are locking in one of their big-time players in Maxx Crosby, and giving him one of the biggest contracts in the league, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Las Vegas Raiders are signing Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby to a three-year, $106.5 million extension that includes $91.5 guaranteed, making him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history, per sources. For the third time in four years, the Raiders are addressing the contract of their cornerstone player, this time cementing his relationship with the Raiders for the foreseeable future,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Crosby has shown his loyalty with the Raiders, and the team is giving him the contract he deserves with his strong play.

More on this story to come.

