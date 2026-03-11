The Baltimore Ravens turned heads when they nixed the trade that would have given them Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders. Apparently, the Ravens didn't like what they saw from Crosby's physical, and with no hesitation, took back the two first-round picks that they gave up for him.

The Raiders are still open to trading Crosby, but that means that teams will have to be interested in acquiring him, which could be hard for some, especially when looking at what the Ravens did. At this point, teams have to know that it's worth the risk to trade for Crosby, and an NFL executive who spoke with The Athletic has an idea of how things will go now.

“They won’t get two 1s, though,” the executive told The Athletic.

The executive thinks that teams would probably offer conditional picks, which could be a future first-round selection that becomes a third-rounder if Crosby has to miss any games next season because of his knee.

Teams that want to gamble on Crosby could be taking a big risk, because if he doesn't get back to his Pro Bowl form and you've given up future assets, things will not look good on their end.

“If that happens, you’re done,” the executive said.

It's also uncertain if the Ravens just wanted to go with the cheaper option, which is what they did when they signed Trey Hendrickson. With that signing, they didn't have to give up any future assets, and they had the money to sign a big free agent.

Teams are definitely looking at the Ravens sideways, and it's hard to see them having trust in making deals with them for the foreseeable future.

There are definitely going to be a few teams still interested in Crosby, but the only thing is how much they'll be willing to give up for him.