With Maxx Crosby returning and Kwity Paye signing with the team in free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders might have their best edge-rushing tandem in 2026. Paye believes the new duo will be one of the hardest-working pairs in the league.

Everybody knows about Crosby's relentless motor, but Paye wants fans to give his work ethic the same respect. The 27-year-old promised to be “in the building 24-7” once the season begins, saying he caught the “infectious” energy the franchise gives off.

“[I'm] a hard worker, man,” Paye said on ‘Good Morning Football.' “I love to work, I love football. I love getting better. They're gonna hate me because I'm gonna be in that building 24-7. I just want to see this team succeed and see this team win… I'm excited. The energy in the building is infectious from top down. When I met the GM and the head coach, it's just a different energy in the building. You can just feel it.”

"i'm gonna be in that building 24/7" @OfficialKwity with a message to @Raiders fans 🖤 pic.twitter.com/7ENFSGDCbT — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 13, 2026

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Paye signed a three-year, $48 million deal with the Raiders in free agency that includes $32 million guaranteed, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. He joins the team with 209 tackles and 30.5 sacks in his five-year career, all with the Indianapolis Colts.

Paye, a former first-round pick, is coming off a regressive four-sack season in 2025. He entered his fifth season with 16.5 sacks in his previous two years, but gradually lost snaps to Laiatu Latu and rookie JT Tuimoloau.

As talented as the Michigan alum is, Paye did not fit in with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme as well as he did under Gus Bradley. The Colts let him walk after signing edge-rushers Arden Key and Micheal Clemons in free agency.