Las Vegas Raiders kicker AJ Cole probably still has nightmares over it, but he can probably breathe a little easier now.

Last season, Cole's punt against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 was blocked by Segun Olubi. The force was so strong that it left Cole holding his knee after falling to the ground. It also set up the Colts at the eight-yard line, leading to a touchdown.

Cole limped off the field as he was helped by his teammates.

Now, Cole does not have to worry about Olubi, as the latter signed with the Raiders on a one-year contract on Monday.

The 30-year-old Cole has the perfect reaction upon learning about it.

“Glad he’s on our team now, LOL,” wrote Cole on X.

glad he’s on our team now lol https://t.co/kq8eEEAXxZ — AJ Cole (@AJCole90) March 16, 2026

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The 26-year-old Olubi spent the last four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Last season, he logged 11 combined tackles as a specialist on the special teams.

His addition will instantly bolster the Raiders' special teams, which was a weak spot for the squad last season, leading to the firing of Tom McMahon in November.

Olubi is the latest signing for Las Vegas in what has been a busy offseason, highlighted by its failed trade with the Baltimore Ravens for Maxx Crosby.

Aside from Olubi, the Raiders also added Tyler Linderbaum, Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean, Kwity Paye, and Jalen Nailor, among others, in free agency.

With all the roster moves, coach Klint Kubiak will have his hands full in building a different culture in his first stint with the Raiders, who are looking to end a four-year drought in the playoffs.