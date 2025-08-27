The Las Vegas Raiders added some firepower to the wide receiver room after signing Amri Cooper to a one-year, $4 million contract. Now that he's officially on the roster, the veteran wideout dropped a bold admission about the upcoming season.

Cooper, who is 31 years old, claimed that he still has what it takes to be a top receiver in the league, according to digital reporter Levi Edwards. Amari Cooper chose the Raiders because he wanted to play for a team that gives him a chance to win.

“Amari Cooper said a big priority for him signing with a team was going somewhere he could win and that would allow him to prove himself on the field. ‘Trust me, I still got some juice left.'”

Last season was a bit of a rough one for Cooper. He played 14 games in the 2024-25 campaign, six with the Cleveland Browns and eight with the Buffalo Bills. However, he recorded career lows in receiving yards (547) and touchdowns (4). Amari Cooper will have a chance to bounce back in a major way, serving as a potential top pass option for Geno Smith and the Raiders.

Cooper returns to the Raiders after initially being drafted by the organization in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent his first few seasons in the league with the franchise when they were still located in Oakland. He then spent several seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before going to the Browns in the 2022-23 season.

We'll see what kind of role Amari Cooper has in Las Vegas. Expectations are for tight end Brock Bowers to be the top pass option. Additionally, Jakobi Meyers is potentially in line to be the No. 1 wide receiver despite requesting a trade from the Raiders. There is still a chance he remains with the team this season.

The Raiders will begin the 2025-26 campaign with a road game against the New England Patriots. That contest kicks off at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday, September 7.