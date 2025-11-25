Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reflected on Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ journey from childhood to his first NFL victory, calling his rise “incredible” and expressing pride in his growth.

Appearing on the latest episode of Let’s Go! with Matthew Stafford, Peter King and Jim Gray, Crosby discussed Sanders’ development and their long-standing connection. The comments came shortly after Cleveland’s 24-10 win over the Raiders in Week 12, marking Sanders’ first NFL start.

“Shedeur, I’ve got to give him credit. He’s like a little brother to me. During the whole draft process we were on FaceTime all the time, just trying to help him as much as I possibly can,” Crosby said. “I remember when he was a little kid, he was a little chubby kid. And nobody really thought he was going to be the one out of the whole Sanders group of kids, but he ended up being that kid. I’m proud of him, man.”

The 23-year-old rookie became the first Browns quarterback to win his debut since Eric Zeier in 1999, ending a 17-game losing streak for Cleveland rookie signal-callers. Sanders threw for 209 yards with one touchdown, one interception, and one sack, completing 11 of 20 passes for an 87.3 passer rating.

Browns’ win underscores Shedeur Sanders’ rise and Maxx Crosby’s support

His performance helped snap a three-game skid and improved the Browns’ record to 3-8. The Raiders, meanwhile, fell to 2-9, extending their losing streak to five games.

“Obviously he takes a lot of heat,” Crosby continued. “He’s got that name and it carries a lot of weight, but I feel like he’s handled himself well. No matter what, regardless of between the lines when I was trying to rip his head off — and did a couple of times — I’m happy for him. I’ve got a ton of respect for him and I wish him the best.”

Crosby’s relationship with the Sanders family goes back years. His brother, Myles Crosby, was college roommates and teammates at SMU with Deion Sanders Jr., the eldest son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. That connection led to Maxx’s familiarity with Shedeur during his early years.

Sanders, the No. 144 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, had drawn attention for his poise and leadership throughout his rookie season. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski praised his composure and ability to execute under pressure following the team’s Week 12 win.

The Browns will look to build on that momentum when they face the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) next Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS. The Raiders, still searching for stability amid their losing streak, will travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) later that afternoon at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Crosby, one of the league’s premier defensive players, finished the game with eight tackles and five stuffs but said afterward his respect for Sanders extends beyond the field. The two have stayed in touch since draft season, with Crosby continuing to mentor the Browns quarterback as he adjusts to life in the NFL.