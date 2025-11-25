The Las Vegas Raiders had one of their worst games of the season on Sunday. Las Vegas lost 24-10 against Cleveland with rookie Shedeur Sanders leading the way for the Browns. It should be no surprise that the Raiders had plenty of frustration on their bench in Week 12.

Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby was seen getting into it with teammate Elandon Roberts on the sidelines on Sunday.

Crosby said on the Let's Go! podcast the situation is being blown out of proportion. He explained that it is simply a part of the NFL.

“It’s part of the game. Sometimes in the heat of the moment we’re grown men and people are going to have their opinions on certain things and it goes both ways,” Crosby said. “You know when you have a good relationships with your teammates and your actually close sometimes you are going to fight. It’s like having a brother.”

Crosby furthered his brothers analogy to explain that both he and Roberts both care a lot about winning. It was passion, not animosity, that fans saw on the sidelines.

“If you have a big brother, anybody has a big brother, or a younger brother, any type of family member, if you don’t fight than you don’t love each other,” Crosby added. “And me and E-Rob, we’re like brothers. So we had a little disagreement, it wasn’t pointing the finger or anything like that. We just got into it.”

Raiders fire Chip Kelly after terrible Week 12 loss against Browns

But Crosby's sideline outburst was the least of the Raiders' worries on Sunday.

The offense was terrible against the Browns, surrendering 10 sacks and only gaining 268 total yards.

As a result, the Raiders decided to fire offensive coordinator Chip Kelly after the game. He will be replaced by QB coach Greg Olson as interim OC for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Las Vegas has plenty of problems to fix on both sides of the football. Unfortunately for fans, the fixes for those problems may have to wait for the offseason.

But for now, the Raiders have to play with pride throughout the rest of an ugly 2025 season.

Next up for the Raiders is a Week 13 showdown with the Chargers.