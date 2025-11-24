Following their 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to fire offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. One day later, and the Raiders have already found their replacement.

Greg Olson is the new interim offensive coordinator, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. Head coach Pete Carroll will be taking over play calling duties, via Hondo Carpenter of Sports Illustrated.

This won't be Olson's first rodeo as Raiders offensive coordinator. In fact, it won't even be his second. Olson is now entering his third stint as OC for the organization. He served in the same role from 2013-2014 and 2018-2021. When not an offensive coordinator, Olson has spent most of his coaching career with the quarterbacks.

He'll have his work cut out for him in 2025 though. The Raiders enter Week 13 ranked 30th in total offense, averaging 268.9 yards per game. Their passing attack is eighth-worst (189.5 YPG) while their run game ranks second-to-last (79.5 YPG). While players like Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty remain, Las Vegas decided to trade away top receiver Jakobi Myers.

The root of the issue has been the play of quarterback Geno Smith. After their Week 12 loss, he has now completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,367 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Maybe Carroll calling the plays will help Smith get back on track. But it has been a noticeably down year for the Raiders trade acquisition.

How Las Vegas decides to handle their offensive coordinator vacancy long-term is yet to be seen. Carroll could look to team up with another big name talent. But for at least the rest of the 2025 season, expect Olson to serve as the Raiders OC.